Kazakh Foreign Ministry makes a statement
19:36, 13 June 2025
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan made a statement, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan expresses serious concern over the dangerous military escalation in the Middle East and advocates for the prompt resolution of the conflict exclusively through political and diplomatic means in accordance with the UN Charter and the principles of international law.
We call on all parties involved to exercise maximum restraint, the statement reads.
As earlier reported, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Friday that Israel has launched a "preemptive strike" on Iran.