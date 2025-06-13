EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh Foreign Ministry makes a statement

    19:36, 13 June 2025

     The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan made a statement, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. 

    Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan expresses serious concern over the dangerous military escalation in the Middle East and advocates for the prompt resolution of the conflict exclusively through political and diplomatic means in accordance with the UN Charter and the principles of international law.

    We call on all parties involved to exercise maximum restraint, the statement reads. 

    As earlier reported, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Friday that Israel has launched a "preemptive strike" on Iran.

    Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan Foreign policy Iran Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All