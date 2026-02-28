No Kazakh nationals injured in Iran, Foreign Ministry says

According to the MFA, there are currently 96 Kazakhstani nationals in Iran.

"Of these, 18 are employees of diplomatic missions, two are students, 70 are working at the “Zarkukh” plant, and six Kazakh nationals are in Iran privately," the ministry’s press service stated.

The ministry and foreign missions remain in constant contact with Kazakh citizens.

No information has been received about any Kazakh nationals being among those injured.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the State of Israel had launched what it described as a preemptive strike against Iran.

Kazakhstan's flagship carrier Air Astana announced changes to flights to the Middle East following the closure of Iranian airspace and instability of situation in the region.