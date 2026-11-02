Head of State briefed on Karaganda region's KZT 7 trillion project pipeline

The President of Kazakhstan was presented with the following performance indicators:

Over the first nine months of the year, regional economic output grew 2.9%, with industrial production up 4.9%.

The machinery engineering sector demonstrated robust momentum, surging 26.2%.

The region’s project pipeline through 2032 includes 186 projects totaling 7 trillion tenge, expected to create 36,000 new jobs.

Key priorities are launching new production facilities, expanding downstream processing, expanding the mineral resource base, and attracting domestic and foreign investors.

Photo: Akorda

The President was also briefed on agricultural development, residential construction, and modernization of social infrastructure across the region.

Over the past three years, the Karaganda region has constructed 92 rural healthcare facilities and 13 schools. The renovation of educational institutions continues, alongside ongoing projects in sports, culture, power generation, and utilities.

Under the Taza Qazaqstan initiative, local authorities are advancing beautification and infrastructure improvements across local communities, opening new public spaces and eco-parks.

It is noted that the Karaganda region's economic growth is projected at 4% at the end of 2026.

The region's further development will be driven by expanding industrial capacity, executing investment projects, and improving living standards.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had inspected the restored tram network in Temirtau.

Photo: Akorda

It is worth noting that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the Karaganda region for a working visit, during which he is expected to inspect several industrial and social facilities in the city of Temirtau.

The Head of State praised Qarmet's workforce for its significant contribution to the company's achievements. President Tokayev said the decisive measures had helped turn the situation around, giving a strong boost to the development of the industrial complex. He also highlighted that Kazakh metal is already used in construction and manufacturing.

Furthermore, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded state honors to Qarmet employees.