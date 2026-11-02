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    Tokayev inspects renovated tram service during visit to Temirtau

    13:40, 2 November 2026

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reviewed the restored tram network in Temirtau, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Tokayev inspects renovated tram service during visit to Temirtau
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State took a tram tour along Respublika Avenue to the Inzhenernaya stop, inspecting the completed renovation work and the readiness of the updated transport infrastructure.

    Tokayev inspects renovated tram service during visit to Temirtau
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The tram service was restored by Qarmet in 2024. Since its relaunch, more than one million passenger trips have been recorded.

    Tokayev inspects renovated tram service during visit to Temirtau
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As part of the project, 30 kilometers of tram tracks were repaired or replaced, and eight new modern tram cars were purchased, enabling regular services to operate on schedule.

    Tokayev inspects renovated tram service during visit to Temirtau
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The trams are equipped with an electronic fare payment system. Qarmet employees and company veterans are entitled to free rides.

    Tokayev inspects renovated tram service during visit to Temirtau
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Tokayev inspects renovated tram service during visit to Temirtau
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Karaganda region for a working visit. 

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    Seilkhanov
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