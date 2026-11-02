Tokayev inspects renovated tram service during visit to Temirtau

The Head of State took a tram tour along Respublika Avenue to the Inzhenernaya stop, inspecting the completed renovation work and the readiness of the updated transport infrastructure.

Photo credit: Akorda

The tram service was restored by Qarmet in 2024. Since its relaunch, more than one million passenger trips have been recorded.

Photo credit: Akorda

As part of the project, 30 kilometers of tram tracks were repaired or replaced, and eight new modern tram cars were purchased, enabling regular services to operate on schedule.

Photo credit: Akorda

The trams are equipped with an electronic fare payment system. Qarmet employees and company veterans are entitled to free rides.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Karaganda region for a working visit.