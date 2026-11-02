Tokayev inspects renovated tram service during visit to Temirtau
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reviewed the restored tram network in Temirtau, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Head of State took a tram tour along Respublika Avenue to the Inzhenernaya stop, inspecting the completed renovation work and the readiness of the updated transport infrastructure.
The tram service was restored by Qarmet in 2024. Since its relaunch, more than one million passenger trips have been recorded.
As part of the project, 30 kilometers of tram tracks were repaired or replaced, and eight new modern tram cars were purchased, enabling regular services to operate on schedule.
The trams are equipped with an electronic fare payment system. Qarmet employees and company veterans are entitled to free rides.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Karaganda region for a working visit.