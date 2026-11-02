Kazakh metal already powers construction and industry, says President Tokayev
During a working trip to Temirtau, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with employees and trade union members of Qarmet JSC, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized Kazakhstan's steadfast commitment to maintaining interethnic and interfaith stability under the Unity in Diversity principle.
"To successfully continue reforms in people's interest, we need peace and stability at home. Anyone who wishes harm upon our country and attempts to damage Kazakhstan through their actions must and will be brought to account under the Law and Order principle. Law and Order must reign in the country. Kazakhstan is a peace-loving nation. We will continue our course toward expanding cooperation with all neighboring states and all interested nations in the modern world, large and small, to make our tangible contribution to strengthening global peace and security," the President stated.
The Head of State expressed confidence that Qarmet’s robust production capacity will play a key role in the "People's Construction."
"Kazakh metal is already used in construction and manufacturing, and such consumption volumes must grow. The plant's output is utilized in passenger bus manufacturing in Saran. A new continuous casting and rolling complex is currently under construction. It will produce premium steel grades in high demand across the oil, nuclear, and machinery engineering sectors," he said.
Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted Qarmet's turnaround following decisive measures.