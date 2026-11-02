Kazakh metal already powers construction and industry, says President Tokayev

"To successfully continue reforms in people's interest, we need peace and stability at home. Anyone who wishes harm upon our country and attempts to damage Kazakhstan through their actions must and will be brought to account under the Law and Order principle. Law and Order must reign in the country. Kazakhstan is a peace-loving nation. We will continue our course toward expanding cooperation with all neighboring states and all interested nations in the modern world, large and small, to make our tangible contribution to strengthening global peace and security," the President stated.