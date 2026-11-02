EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards state honors to Qarmet employees

    19:16, 2 November 2026

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented high state awards to Qarmet JSC employees, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards state honors to Qarmet employees
    Photo: Akorda

    The state honors included the Order of Qurmet (Honor), the Order of Enbek Danqy (Labor Glory), and the Eren Enbegi Ushin Medal (For Distinguished Labor).

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards state honors to Qarmet employees
    Photo: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards state honors to Qarmet employees
    Photo: Akorda

    Following the ceremony, the President held informal talks with the workers.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards state honors to Qarmet employees
    Photo: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards state honors to Qarmet employees
    Photo: Akorda

    The Head of State also signed a commemorative plaque marking the official start of construction on Qarmet’s new casting and rolling complex.

    As written earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised Qarmet's workforce for its significant contribution to the company's achievements during his working visit to Temirtau.

     

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Akorda Presidential Residence Regions Karaganda region Industry Awards Society
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All