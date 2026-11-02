Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards state honors to Qarmet employees
19:16, 2 November 2026
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented high state awards to Qarmet JSC employees, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
The state honors included the Order of Qurmet (Honor), the Order of Enbek Danqy (Labor Glory), and the Eren Enbegi Ushin Medal (For Distinguished Labor).
Following the ceremony, the President held informal talks with the workers.
The Head of State also signed a commemorative plaque marking the official start of construction on Qarmet’s new casting and rolling complex.
As written earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised Qarmet's workforce for its significant contribution to the company's achievements during his working visit to Temirtau.