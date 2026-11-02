Tokayev praises Qarmet workers for their contribution to Kazakhstan's industry

The Head of State particularly highlighted the dedication, professionalism, and commitment of the steel plant's employees.

Among those recognized was Sergey Chernobay, who received Kazakhstan's highest distinction, the title of Kazakhstan's Hero of Labor, last year. Tokayev also praised the many Qarmet employees whose hard work is helping restore the company's former glory, stressing that their efforts deserve the highest respect.

Tokayev reaffirmed that state policy is focused on recognizing and rewarding outstanding workers in blue-collar professions. Although the previous year was dedicated to these professions, he assured industrial and agricultural workers that the state's respect and support for them would remain unchanged.

In recognition of their contributions, the Head of State signed a decree granting state awards to a number of citizens who had made significant contributions to Kazakhstan's industrial development. He described the awards as well-deserved recognition of their selfless work for the benefit of the country.

Tokayev also stressed the importance of providing comprehensive support to businesses.

“As I announced in my state-of-the-nation addres, the Government will introduce a range of measures to support small businesses, including an exemption from inspections for the next three years. I believe it is essential to support small businesses now to help them adapt successfully to the new tax conditions. We must also address business financing to make loans more affordable,” the Head of State concluded.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had highlighted Qarmet's turnaround after a period of significant challenges.