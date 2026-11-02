Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Karaganda region for working visit

The Head of State will also receive a briefing on the region's socio-economic development and its key priorities.

In 2026, a total of 432 billion tenge has been allocated for the development of the social sector in Karaganda region, according to earlier reports.

Of this amount, 298 billion tenge has been earmarked for education, 63 billion tenge for culture and sports, 55 billion tenge for social welfare and 15.7 billion tenge for healthcare.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Karaganda region had implemented 65 social projects worth over 20 billion tenge using recovered assets.