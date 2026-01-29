From Vice Presidency to Qurultay: An overview of Kazakhstan’s сonstitutional reform agenda

The Commission brings together more than 100 participants, including members of Parliament, public figures, representatives of state institutions, business leaders, and members of the expert and academic communities. All meetings are broadcast live, ensuring a high level of transparency and allowing citizens to follow the reform process in real time.

Photo credit: Constitutional Court

Among the initiatives discussed at the meeting was the proposal to introduce the institution of the Vice President. Under the initiative, the Vice President would be appointed and dismissed by the President and tasked with representing Kazakhstan internationally on behalf of the Head of State, as well as advancing the President’s interests in Parliament. Additional responsibilities would be determined by presidential decree. The Vice President would be prohibited from holding paid positions, engaging in entrepreneurial activity, or being a part of a political party. A constitutionally defined Vice President could serve as a stabilizing figure during periods of political transition or heightened international engagement that ensures a consistent representation of state interests.

Another issue raised during the meeting addressed the formalization of procedures for organizing elections in the event of the early termination of presidential powers. Given the sensitivity of such situations, establishing a clear and legally defined mechanism is of particular importance. The proposal provides for a seven-day period to announce elections following the termination of powers, with the vote to be held within two months. These timeframes are designed to balance the need for adequate preparation by candidates and electoral authorities with the objective of avoiding a prolonged period of interim governance.

Photo credit: Constitutional Court

The Commission also discussed a proposal to transition from a bicameral to a unicameral Parliament, elected under a proportional representation system, and consolidating the functions currently performed by the Mazhilis and the Senate. A notable point was made with regard to renaming the Parliament as the Qurultay, reflecting historical continuity and the country’s national traditions. The transition to a unicameral legislature is expected to simplify the legislative architecture by reducing overlapping functions and shortening the lawmaking cycle, thereby making parliamentary procedures more streamlined and predictable.

The proposal was subject to comprehensive analysis and discussion within the Working Group, which included leaders of parliamentary party factions, public figures, scholars, and other experts. Public opinion was also taken into account through online governmental platforms, with the results indicating broad support for the initiative.

Additionally, the details on the formation process of the Qurultay, the eligibility criteria for its members, and the conditions under which a mandate may be terminated were discussed. Under the draft provisions, the Qurultay will be composed of 145 deputies elected for five-year terms through a proportional representation system in a single nationwide constituency. Eligibility for deputy status would be granted to citizens of Kazakhstan who are at least 25 years old and have permanently resided in the country for a minimum of ten years.

The draft constitutional law specifies that a mandate may be terminated if a deputy permanently relocates abroad, is convicted by a court, loses Kazakhstani citizenship, withdraws from or is expelled by the political party that nominated them, or if the respective party ceases to operate. The Central Election Commission would maintain authority over the revocation of mandates, as well as oversee issues related to deputies’ accountability, ethical conduct, and immunity. In addition, the proposed model grants the Qurultay the power to propose constitutional amendments and adopt constitutional laws.

Photo credit: Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Another key reform discussed by the Commission is the establishment of the Halyk Kenesi as a high-level consultative body designed to represent the interests of Kazakhstan’s citizens. It is said to consist of the representatives of ethno-cultural associations, civil society organizations, and regional public councils. The Halyk Kenesi would be empowered to develop and submit recommendations on domestic policy priorities, promotion of national values, and formally introduce draft proposals for consideration by state institutions. The legal foundations, composition, and operating procedures of the council would be defined by a separate constitutional law.

The creation of the Halyk Kenesi reflects an effort to institutionalize public participation in the policy-making process and to strengthen channels for dialogue between society and the state. By providing an organized platform for aggregating and articulating citizens’ concerns, the council could contribute to more inclusive governance and better-informed decision-making. If effectively structured, the Halyk Kenesi has the potential to enhance social consensus around key reforms, increase transparency, and reinforce the legitimacy of state policies by ensuring that they are grounded in societal input.

Overall, the proposed initiatives point to a substantial reconfiguration of the distribution and exercise of state power.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency published a roundup of foreign media coverage of Kazakhstan’s constitutional reform.