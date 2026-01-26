Constitutional Commission focuses on consolidated reform suggestions

The work of the commission is based on principles of openness and transparency, with all stages of discussion broadcast live for the public.

The moderator of the session is Chair of the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan Elvira Azimova. Addressing those present, she emphasized that over 2,000 proposals were submitted to the commission that were compiled into a single consolidated table. She noted that the active participation of citizens and experts demonstrates the public importance of constitutional changes and a strong interest in the reform.

She stressed this format of dialogue reflects the key principle of the reform: constitutional reform is carried out primarily in the interests of the people and with their direct participation.

During the session, three main speakers, including Justice Minister Yerlan Sarsembayev, Senate deputy Nurlan Beknazarov and Majilis deputy Snezhanna Imasheva, are expected to present legal approaches and amendments based on proposals submitted since October 2025.

The meeting will be broadcast live on the official accounts on social media at consot_kz constcouncil.kz.

It is set to start at 10:00 a.m.

The live broadcast will also be streamed on Qazinform News Agency's official YouTube channel.

As written before, the Head of State decreed to establish the Constitutional Commission, consisting of the representatives of the Parliament and representative power authorities, public figures and political scientists.

The first meeting was held on January 24.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, the final phase of constitutional transformation takes shape in Kazakhstan. The initiatives announced by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev indicate that Kazakhstan’s constitutional reform is entering its final and most systemic phase, where previously fragmented changes are being consolidated into a coherent model of political governance

Speaking at the V Ulttyq Qurultay (National Assembly) on January 20, 2026, the President proposed the establishment of the post of vice president with constitutional status.