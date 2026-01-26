Two-month limit set to presidential elections in Kazakhstan under proposed constitutional reform

According to the proposal, within seven days of the President’s early dismissal, removal from office, or death, the Qurultay will announce the holding of presidential elections. The elections themselves must take place within two months from the date of the Qurultay’s decision.

“The situation of prematurely ending presidential powers is objectively among the most sensitive for the political system. A clearly defined deadline for the Qurultay’s decision ensures the efficiency and predictability of state actions. The seven-day period for announcing elections serves as a constitutional guarantee, preventing delays and the use of the pause for political purposes,” Sarsembayev emphasized.

In his words, this underscores the priority of the people’s will as the source of legitimacy for presidential authority.

Minister Sarsembayev further stressed that presidential elections must be held within two months of the Qurultay’s decision.

“This timeframe is reasonable and balanced. On the one hand, it allows electoral bodies and candidates to prepare for the elections, while on the other, it prevents the state from remaining too long in a temporary governance mode,” he said.

The minister also highlighted that assigning the leading role to the Qurultay in announcing presidential elections reflects the principle of separation of -powers and institution balance. As a representative body of the people, the Qurultay acts as a guarantor of openness, legitimacy, and constitutionality in the transfer of supreme authority.

Taken together, the proposed deadlines establish a clear constitutional algorithm for the transition of power, eliminating arbitrary decisions and ensuring the stability of state governance. The minister stressed that the proposed norm is aimed at guaranteeing continuity of authority, democratic legitimacy of the Head of State, and transparency in the electoral process.

Earlier, the procedure for appointing and defining the powers of the Vice President – also proposed for inclusion in the constitution – was presented by Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan for Legal Affairs Erlan Zhienbayev.