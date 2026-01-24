Vice presidency in Kazakhstan: Appointment rules and key responsibilities

Zhienbayev said that the vice president will be appointed by the President with the consent of the Qurultay, expressed by a majority of its deputies. The President will also hold the authority to dismiss the vice president.

Acting on behalf of the Head of State, the vice president will represent Kazakhstan in international relations and serve as the President’s representative in dealings with the Qurultay, the Government, and other state bodies.

The vice president will also engage with socio-political, scientific, and cultural-educational organizations both domestically and , on behalf of the President. Other powers of the vice president, Zhienbayev noted, will be determined by the President.

With the introduction of the vice presidency institution, provisions regarding the State Counselor will be excluded from the Constitution. Requirements for the vice president’s office will be formalized at the constitutional level.

Specifically, the vice president must not serve as a deputy of a representative body, hold other paid positions, or engage in entrepreneurial activity. During the term of office, the vice president must also not be a member of a political party.

Zhienbayev emphasized that this approach aligns with the course of enhancing political competition and ensuring equal conditions for the development of all parties.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that at the 5th meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay in Kyzylorda, the Head of State announced a major new initiative, proposing the creation of the institution of Vice President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, to be enshrined in the Constitution.