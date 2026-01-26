Who will join Kazakhstan's Khalyk Kenesi?

According to Shatalov, the proposed amendments aim to establish a new form of public representation responsive to a changing society and contemporary civic demands.

He recalled that in recent years, Kazakhstan has utilized two major consultative platforms: the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan (APK) and the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Assembly). While the APK focused on inter-ethnic harmony, the Ulttyq Qurultay served as a broader forum for domestic policy priorities.

"The current proposal is the next step — to synthesize these two traditions in one institution. It is not about a mechanical merger but a more comprehensive and precise expression of public interests. A new society demands new forms of interaction that must be enshrined in institutions and procedures," noted the deputy.

The Khalyk Kenesi is proposed to consist of 126 members based on equal quotas across three blocks:

representatives of ethno-cultural associations;

representatives of major civic associations and civil society organizations;

representatives of maslikhats and regional public councils.

As for the powers of the Khalyk Kenesi, the MP noted that three key areas of its activity are proposed to be enshrined in the Constitution.

The Council will develop proposals and recommendations on key domestic policy priorities, matters of social harmony, unity, and solidarity, as well as on the promotion of fundamental principles and national values. The Council will be granted the right to submit draft laws to the Qurultay, ensuring that public demands are reflected in specific legislative norms. The Council will be empowered to initiate a national referendum as a tool for decision-making on issues requiring broad public legitimacy and direct citizen participation.

"Given that no significant issue in our country is discussed behind closed doors, this is a vital step toward increasing state transparency in the matters requiring broad public discussion," he concluded.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, at the V Ulttyq Qurultay in Kyzylorda, President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev announced the development of a new consultative platform, the Khalyk Kenesi (People’s Council of Kazakhstan).