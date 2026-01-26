Kazakhstan plans constitutional reform on personnel appointments involving Qurultay

The Minister noted that the President, as the highest state official, holds primary responsibility for ensuring the effective functioning of the state. Accordingly, it is proposed to enshrine in the Constitution that the President, with the consent of the Qurultay, expressed by a majority vote of its deputies, shall appoint individuals to the following positions:

Vice President of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

10 judges of the Constitutional Court;

6 members of the Central Election Commission;

8 members of the Supreme Audit Chamber.

At the same time, the President is granted the right to dissolve the Qurultay in the event of a repeated refusal to give consent to appointments to the specified positions.

“The proposed model creates a balance between the President and the Qurultay, combining the initiative role of the Head of State with the decisive voice of the deputy corps. It is essential to emphasize that the proposed approach stipulates appointments by the Head of State only with the consent of the Qurultay. These provisions undoubtedly strengthen the effectiveness of the state system, which depends not on individuals but on the quality of public institutions,” emphasized Sarsembayev.

As it was reported, on 21 January, the Head of State signed a decree establishing the Commission on Constitutional Reform, consisting of the representatives of the Parliament and representative power authorities, public figures and political scientists.

The first meeting of the Commission took place on January 24 and was aired live on Jibek Joly TV.