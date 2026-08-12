Parties confront each other in 3rd debate round

During the third round, parties directly asked questions to their political opponents within the overall theme of the debates: Law and Order — the Foundation of a Just Kazakhstan.

Each party could choose one opponent and pose a question. No party could be addressed twice. Participants had two minutes to respond, followed by 30 seconds for the questioning side to comment, clarify, or state whether they were satisfied with the answer.

During the round, Ak Zhol Party questioned Auyl Party’s proposal to chip and register livestock as a measure against cattle theft, asking whether this would burden ordinary villagers rather than criminals.

People’s Party of Kazakhstan asked how Adilet Party balances strengthening responsibility for law violations with protecting constitutional rights in the judicial and law enforcement system.

Auyl Party questioned Baitak Party’s ecological agenda in the current geopolitical and economic challenges, asking whether the priority should be economy or ecology.

In the second round, party representatives answered questions from journalists and viewers.