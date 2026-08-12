Elections 2026: Parties assess rivals' programs in Jibek Joly televised debates

The main topic is “The Rule of Law as the Foundation of a Just Society”, under the principle of “Law and Order.” The party representatives discuss public safety, fair justice, citizens' rights, and equality before the law.

A key feature of this year's debates is the team format, with two speakers representing each party – a total of 14 participants.

The first round, titled "Analysis," required party representatives to not only outline their priorities and concrete proposals but also analyze their competitors' election platforms.

Each speaker was given 2 minutes and 30 seconds.

The parties are to speak in the following order:

Ak Zhol – Bek-Mukhamed Zhaukebayev and Yermek Abildin Nationwide Social Democratic Party – Larisa Li and Nurainash Kamalova Adilet – Aizhan Aimaganova and Madi Myrzagarayev People's Party of Kazakhstan – Zhandos Bidaibekov and Irina Smirnova Auyl – Zhazira Sultankulova and Yerbolat Saurykov Baitaq – Amalbek Omirtay and Almat Turtayev Respublica – Olzhas Kuspekov and Dinara Shukizhanova

As written earlier, live pre-election debates featuring representatives from all seven political parties, which are to take part in Kazakhstan’s first elections to the Qurultay, had kicked off on Jibek Joly TV Channel.

On July 1, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed that elections to the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan would be held on August 23, 2026. The Central Election Commission approved the calendar plan for the preparation and conduct of the elections, as well as the list of political parties eligible to participate in the elections.