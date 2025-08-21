EN
    Egypt opens submerged antiquities exhibition in port city Alexandria

    08:34, 21 August 2025

    Egypt opened on Wednesday an exhibition for sunken antiquities at the Alexandria National Museum, showcasing treasures from the Mediterranean seabed, Xinhua reports. 

    Photo credit: Xinhua
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    Dubbed the "Secrets of the Sunken City Exhibition," the exhibition showcased 86 rare artifacts recovered from several sites in Alexandria, including the two submerged cities of Thonis-Heracleion and Canopus, and the submerged Royal Quarter in the Eastern Harbor of ancient Alexandria.

    Photo credit: Xinhua

    According to the Egyptian Tourism and Antiquities Ministry, Thonis-Heracleion, a once-flourishing port city active between the 6th century BC and 4th century AD, gradually sank over the centuries due to earthquakes, land subsidence and rising sea levels. It was known for its multiple harbors and Egyptian and Greek temples, including Amun, Khonsu and Heracles.

    Photo credit: Xinhua

    The submerged city of Canopus was renowned for its sacred sanctuaries dedicated to Osiris and Serapis. The city was also known for its extravagant celebrations during the Roman era, the ministry said.

    Photo credit: Xinhua

    Noteworthy, ‘History of Kazakhstan in Photographs of Kazinform’ exhibition unveiled at MEGA Silk Way in Astana.

