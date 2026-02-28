Do not travel: All flights suspended at Dubai airports

According to the statement the Dubai Media Office posted on X, flights have also been suspended to Dubai International, which the next decade plans to increase its annual capacity to 150 million passengers, ultimately reaching 260 million.

“Dubai Airports confirms that all flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) are suspended until further notice. Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time and to contact their respective airlines directly for the latest updates regarding their flights,” the post reads.

Authorities did not provide a timeline for when operations would resume, though urged passengers to stay updated with their airlines for further information.

Earlier today, Iran launched missiles at the UAE, killing at least one person in Abu Dhabi. The incident occurred after the State of Israel and the US had launched a strike against Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation is aimed at eliminating an “existential threat,” while a US official later stated that “extensive” air and sea strikes on Iran will continue.

As tensions intensified, several Middle Eastern countries reported missile launches and security threats allegedly linked to Iran’s actions. Meanwhile, international leaders and officials issued statements regarding the situation.

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that no Kazakh citizens were among those affected in Iran. In response to the situation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Secretary of the Security Council, together with the heads of law enforcement agencies and relevant ministries, to prepare and submit an emergency response plan.