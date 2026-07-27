CPC terminal resumes oil intake after temporary suspension

Currently, two of the CPC's single-point moorings are loading the tankers SEAMAJESTY and MILOS. Both vessels are taking oil from Tengizchevroil.

According to the ministry, the resumption of oil intake allows producing companies to continue supplying crude to the pipeline system and resume export operations through the marine terminal.

All terminal operations are proceeding with ongoing assessment of the situation and necessary safety requirements.

"The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan is in constant contact with CPC management, major shippers, and other stakeholders, and continues to monitor the situation and coordinate efforts to ensure the further transportation of Kazakh oil," the ministry said.

In July, the CPC came under a series of drone attacks. On July 17, a drone struck the oil tanker Nordic Zenith.

On July 19, two tankers carrying Kazakh oil were hit. Loadings at the CPC terminal were later suspended following the attacks. The Energy Ministry called the strikes on civilian critical energy infrastructure unacceptable.

Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry also condemned the drone attacks on CPC oil vessels.

Oil loadings at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's marine terminal were temporarily halted, and production volumes reduced.