Belarusian and Kyrgyz presidents land in Astana ahead of Eurasian Economic Forum

Photo credit: Kazakh government

The leaders of the EAEU member states will take part in the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum. Among the participants are President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, Vladimir Putin of Russia, Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, and Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan.

It is worth noting that on May 29, Astana will host a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Russian President Vladimir Putin had arrived in Astana for a state visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. A solemn welcome ceremony for the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, was held at the Palace of Independence in Astana.

Both presidents held talks in a restricted attendance in Astana. Later, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin had extended talks.

Following the talks in Astana between Kazakh and Russian Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin, a number of agreements were signed.