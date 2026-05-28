Belarusian and Kyrgyz presidents land in Astana ahead of Eurasian Economic Forum
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov arrived in Astana to attend the Eurasian Economic Forum, according to the Kazakh government’s press service, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The leaders of the EAEU member states will take part in the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum. Among the participants are President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, Vladimir Putin of Russia, Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, and Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan.
It is worth noting that on May 29, Astana will host a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Russian President Vladimir Putin had arrived in Astana for a state visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. A solemn welcome ceremony for the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, was held at the Palace of Independence in Astana.
Both presidents held talks in a restricted attendance in Astana. Later, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin had extended talks.
Following the talks in Astana between Kazakh and Russian Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin, a number of agreements were signed.