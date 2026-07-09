Baitaq Party approves 51 candidates for Qurultay elections

Party chairman Azamatkhan Amirtayev said the extraordinary congress was convened following the entry into force of Kazakhstan's new Constitution on July 1, which laid the foundation for the country's political transformation.

"On August 23, the country will elect its unicameral Parliament for the first time. These are not merely regular elections — they mark a new chapter in the nation's history, opened by the President. And the word 'ecology' must be written on that page. If we don't write it, no one else will," Azamatkhan Amirtayev said.

The Green Party reaffirmed its support for the President's vision of building a New Kazakhstan and said it aims to advance environmental policy in the Qurultay. At the conclusion of the congress, the party officially nominated 51 candidates for the elections.

Amirtayev noted that the party list includes people from a wide range of professional backgrounds, while women and young people make up one-third of the nominees.

Photo credit: Baitaq Party's press service

"I want the country to see our list and understand one thing: these are not officials hoping to move from one office to another. They are environmentalists, doctors, teachers, engineers, and volunteers — people who fought wildfires, cleaned riverbanks and worked in local communities long before anyone was even talking about elections," he said.

Other political parties have also approved their candidate lists for the Qurultay elections. The Auyl Party nominated 69 candidates, the Ak Zhol Democratic Party put forward 63, the People's Party of Kazakhstan published a list of 72 candidates, while the Respublica Party nominated 76 candidates. The Nationwide Social Democratic Party approved 33 candidates for the elections.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission (CEC) approved the calendar plan for the preparation and conduct of elections to the Qurultay, set to take place on August 23, 2026.