People's Party of Kazakhstan approves 72 candidates for Qurultay elections

During the congress, delegates approved the party's election program, the list of candidates for the Qurultay elections, and the new composition of the Political Council.

The party list includes 72 candidates, comprising journalists, public figures, lawyers, economists, doctors, teachers, scientists, entrepreneurs, and cultural representatives. The party noted that professionalism, work experience, and tangible achievements were the key criteria in selecting candidates.

The average age of candidates is 45, with youth under 35 making up 12 percent of the list and women accounting for 24 percent.

Nursultan Shokanov, Chairman of the People's Party of Kazakhstan, emphasized that the party has formed a team capable of effectively representing citizens' interests and achieving its goals. According to him, the list includes people with extensive professional experience and proven results.

"Our candidate list has reached 72 people. These are individuals united by professionalism, experience, and concrete results. We assessed not positions or fame, but knowledge, responsibility, and readiness to work for the country's benefit. I am confident this team can live up to citizens' trust and represent the People's Party of Kazakhstan with distinction in the upcoming elections," he said.

The congress also approved the party's election program, consisting of 19 sections. It includes initiatives in education and science, ecology, social policy, improving living standards, and proposals to increase the minimum wage. Congress participants noted that the document was shaped by appeals and proposals from residents across various regions.

Photo source: People's Party of Kazakhstan

The party emphasized that balancing economic development with social responsibility remains the priority. Special attention in the election program is given to improving citizens' quality of life, developing regions and rural areas, supporting families, improving education and healthcare systems, protecting citizens' rights, security, and social justice.

The congress also reviewed the work of the parliamentary faction. It was noted that over the current convocation, deputies have drafted three bills, submitted over 1,500 amendments to legislation, and sent around 600 parliamentary inquiries. Achieved initiatives include reducing the cost of children's passports, increasing college scholarships, strengthening fire safety requirements in public places, raising the status of Emergency Ministry staff, exempting parents of children with special needs from mandatory educational grant work obligations, and preserving the ship repair plant in Pavlodar.

Additionally, the congress noted that over 43,000 new members have joined the People's Party recently, which participants see as evidence of growing public support.

Following the congress, the party officially launched its election campaign, presenting the program and team with which it intends to participate in the upcoming Qurultay elections.

Earlier, the Auyl Party approved 69 candidates for the Qurultay elections.