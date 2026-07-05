Ak Zhol Party approves 63 candidates for Qurultay elections

The pre-election congress in Astana approved both the party’s program and candidate list.

Party leadership, members of the Political Council, over 200 regional representatives, deputies, youth wing members, and entrepreneurs attended the congress.

The key moment was the presentation of the party’s program, titled Change is Inevitable.

Dania Yespayeva emphasized the People’s Constitution has opened a new era in Kazakhstan’s development. The country now needs not only political change but concrete solutions to ensure sustainable economic growth, fair competition, effective governance, and a decent standard of living.

63 candidates represent all regions of Kazakhstan, domestic business, expert communities, and various social sectors.

The program outlines priorities from national independence and parliamentary strengthening to entrepreneurship support, anti-corruption measures, human capital development, modern technologies, and free-market economy principles.

Earlier, Respublica Party approved list of 76 candidates for Qurultay elections.