Respublica Party approves list of 76 candidates for Qurultay elections

The party list is headed by its chairman Aidarbek Khodzhanazarov.

The average age of candidates is 41 years. 44 men, 32 women are included in the list.

The youth representation stands at 14.5% with 11 candidates under 35.

The party list also includes 5 former deputies of the Majilis of the VIII convocation and 7 deputies from maslikhats.

According to the party, about 70% of candidates are set to participate in elections for the first time.

The party program is built around the formula Prosperous Citizen — Responsible Society — Effective State — Safe Country.

Earlier, the Congress also approved amendments to the party’s charter to align with the new Constitution, improve internal governance, and strengthen regional structures.

Aidarbek Khodzhanazarov was re-elected as chairman of Respublica Party.