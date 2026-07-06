Auyl Party approves 69 candidates for Qurultay elections

The party list includes 69 candidates, of whom 71 percent are men and 29 percent are women. The average age of the candidates is 46.

All 69 candidates are worthy because the selection process was democratic. The list includes nominees from both the regions and the central party organization. Everything lies ahead, and the strongest candidates will succeed, Auyl Party member Karakat Abden told reporters on the sidelines of the congress.

According to Serik Yegizbayev, the party's first deputy chairman, the election platform is built around four key pillars. It highlights the achievements of the party's parliamentary faction in the Majilis and outlines seven priority areas for regional development, including food security, infrastructure development, social policy, education and science, environmental protection, and the preservation of traditional family values.

The country's prosperity begins not in government offices but in the regions. That is why our key campaign principle is: 'Strong regions — strong center!' Yegizbayev said.

Delegates also approved a new 29-member Political Council during the congress.

The event brought together 200 participants from all 20 regions of Kazakhstan, including Auyl Party members serving in maslikhats at various levels, delegates elected at regional party conferences, members of the Political Council, party veterans, youth representatives, and invited guests.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Ak Zhol Party approves 63 candidates for Qurultay elections.