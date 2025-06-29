Aigerim Altynbek performs on stage with Andrea Bocelli
Renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli performed at the amphitheater in Pompeii on June 27–28, 2025. The concerts were part of his "Andrea Bocelli Live in Concert" tour, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information.
Andrea Bocelli’s concerts traditionally feature performances by internationally acclaimed artists. A highlight of the program was a duet by the Italian maestro and Kazakhstani opera singer Aigerim Altynbek.
The event was a major occasion for opera enthusiasts, drawing a full house and receiving extended applause from the audience.
As reported earlier, the Minister of Culture and Information has named Aigerim Altynbek Kazakhstan’s new rising star