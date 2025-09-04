Almaty Central Stadium getting ready to host Kairat vs Real Madrid Champions League match

Broken seats and worn-out facilities are linked to the age of a stadium and spectator violence, a report by the authority of Almaty city says, indicating that post-match assessment and replacement of seats are carried out due to a recurring issue with broken seats.

These issues are being closely monitored today, says the report, highlighting: “Works to replace and refurbish seats and improve the area have already been done”. Work on restrooms’ major overhaul has begun, it said.

The local authority vowed the Central Stadium will be fully prepared to host the upcoming Champions League match between Almaty-based Kairat and Real Madrid, as the stadium underwent necessary improvement measures to boost hygiene and safety standards.

Earlier today, Kazakh Tourism and Sport Deputy Minister Serik Zharassbayev said tickets for a home UEFA Champions League match between Kairat and Real Madrid will go on sale approximately on September 20. According to Zharassbayev, reporters from over 60 media outlets have already been accredited to cover the match.

Asked about invitation tickets, the Kazakh Deputy Minister specified that invitation tickets will be allocated for high-level officials and VIP guests, saying: "It’s up to Kairat to decide on the quantity and distribution of such tickets."

Earlier, it was reported Almaty-based football club Kairat draws Real Madrid and Arsenal in a historic Champions League debut.