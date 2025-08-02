Backstreet Boys send message to Kazakh fans ahead of concerts in Almaty and Astana
12:02, 2 August 2025
In a video message, shared on Instagram, the members of the iconic boy band greeted their fans from Kazakhstan, saying they are excited about their upcoming concerts in Almaty and Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
"Hey Kazakhstan! We’re the Backstreet Boys. We’re so excited to be playing our first show in your country. When is it guys? We’ve got two concerts – September 19 and 21. Make sure you get your tickets," they said.
As it was reported, the tickets for the Backstreet Boys concert will be quite affordable compared to their world tour. The boy band is set to perform on September 19 in Almaty and on September 21 in Astana.