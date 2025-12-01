Astana to host EAEU Summit in May 2026

The President noted that the member states face difficult tasks that require well-considered decisions and coordinated actions.

He reminded that next year Kazakhstan will assume the chairmanship in the EAEU structures, and the country is committed to further joint work aimed at ensuring new achievements and contributing to the well-being of the peoples of the union.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that the next SEEC meeting will take place on May 28-29 in Astana.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to Aleksandr Lukashenko for a successful chairmanship in the outgoing year.

The meeting ended with adoption of several documents.

The summit was attended by President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as well as representatives of Indonesia, Iran, and Cuba.

Earlier, in his speech, the President of Kazakhstan noted that the EAEU countries' aggregate GDP may increase by 2% in 2025. He also proposed AI integration into core EAEU activities.

The President stressed that the EAEU could emerge as a global transport and logistics hub and called for elimination of barriers in EAEU mutual trade.

As it was reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Saint Petersburg, Russia, to participate in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and an informal meeting of the CIS Heads of State.