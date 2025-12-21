EAEU countries' aggregate GDP may increase by 2% in 2025 - Tokayev

In his remarks, the Head of State expressed gratitude to President Vladimir Putin for the warm welcome and the high level of organization of the event.

He noted that the pre-New Year meetings in Saint Petersburg, which have become a good tradition, provide an excellent opportunity to summarize the results of the year and outline plans for the future.

The President reminded that the outgoing year marks the anniversary of the Eurasian Economic Union, which has confidently entered its second decade of development.

During this period, sustainable growth of mutual trade has been ensured, infrastructure projects have been successfully implemented, and industrial cooperation has expanded, he emphasized.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out that despite global shocks in recent years, positive economic dynamics had been maintained.

“It is expected that the aggregate GDP of the EAEU countries will increase by 2% in 2025. According to forecasts, in the next two years GDP growth will acquire a sustainable character. During the functioning of the Eurasian Economic Union, the accumulated volume of mutual direct investments within the union exceeded $20 billion. The inflow of investments into Kazakhstan increased almost sevenfold (in 2015 - $600 million, in 2024 - $4 billion). Industrial production grew by 29% and amounted to $1.5 trillion,” said the Head of State.

