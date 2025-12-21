EAEU can emerge as global transport and logistics hub – President

“Major international corridors such as Western Europe - Western China, North - South, and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route cross the territories of our countries Together with foreign partners, Kazakhstan is actively developing a network of international multimodal logistics centers (in Russia, China, Azerbaijan, and others) and terminals (in Romania and Hungary). We propose our partners to join this work in order to optimize trade flows and reduce cargo shipment costs,” the Head of State said.

The Kazakh President stated that broad prospects for further cooperation are opened by the development of Kazakhstan’s maritime infrastructure on the Caspian coast.

According to him, modern container hubs in the main ports of the Caspian Sea are capable of handling growing volumes of cargo shipments. In this view, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for accelerating the entry into force of the Navigation Agreement, which will give impetus to strengthening the transit potential of all union members.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the need to focus on the development of new industrial productions aimed at manufacturing high value-added products that are in demand on the global market.