Kassym-Jomart Tokayev calls for removal of barriers in EAEU mutual trade

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that the time has come to fully eliminate administrative barriers in mutual trade.

“Artificial restrictions on the movement of citizens and kilometer-long queues of freight transport at borders must be removed. Customs regulation and state control measures (transport, sanitary, veterinary, and phytosanitary) should not be used as tools to push through certain decisions within the union. Throughout the period of the EAEU existence, a significant number of documents has been adopted aimed at ensuring a barrier-free trading environment. It is necessary to strictly observe mutual obligations and promptly eliminate ‘bottlenecks.’ To quickly identify potential barriers, the Commission should consider the possibility of using artificial intelligence technologies to monitor legislative initiatives of EAEU countries. Full-fledged functioning of a single barrier-free market and ensuring free transit of goods must remain unconditional priorities. Our citizens and businesses should feel the practical benefits of integration,” said the Head of State.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, it is also necessary to actively expand the geography of trade and economic cooperation.