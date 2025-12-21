EN
    President Tokayev arrives in Saint Petersburg

    16:35, 21 December 2025

    Governor of Saint Petersburg Alexander Beglov and Governor of Leningrad Region Alexander Drozdenko welcomed the Kazakh President at the Pulkovo International Airport, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    President Tokayev arrives in Saint Petersburg
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Previously we reported that on December 21-22, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to visit Saint Petersburg, Russia, to participate in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and an informal meeting of the CIS Heads of State.

    President Tokayev arrives in Saint Petersburg
    Photo credit: Akorda

     

     

    Eurasian Economic Union Russia Kazakhstan and Russia Politics President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev CIS
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
