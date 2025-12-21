Tokayev proposes AI integration into core EAEU activities

The President highlighted the need to consistently strengthen the EAEU’s economic potential and outlined priority areas for further development of the Union.

“The world has entered the era of total digital transformation and artificial intelligence. I believe that we must keep pace with the times and ensure the introduction of modern technologies into all spheres of the economies of the EAEU member states. We propose to begin work on introducing artificial intelligence technology into the activities of the EAEU. In particular, such systems can already be used to forecast trade flows and assess the impact of customs duties. Next year, Kazakhstan, within the framework of its chairmanship in the EAEU structures, will host the annual Eurasian Economic Forum. On the sidelines of the forum, a Joint Statement on the responsible development of artificial intelligence within our union could be adopted,” he stated.

Earlier, in his speech, the President of Kazakhstan noted that the EAEU countries' aggregate GDP may increase by 2% in 2025.