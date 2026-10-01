Asian Games 2026 conclude in Nagoya with Kazakhstan eighth overall

The ceremony took place at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium. Kazakhstan’s national flag was carried during the ceremony by 16-year-old junior world champion in rhythmic gymnastics Akmaral Yerekesheva.

Around 11,000 athletes from 45 Asian countries competed at the Games, with 469 sets of medals awarded across the various sports.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan's Sports Development Directorate

The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games marked the third time Japan has hosted the Asian Games. The country previously hosted the continental event in Tokyo in 1958 and Hiroshima in 1994.

Kazakhstan was represented by 558 athletes across 35 sports. The national team won 84 medals, including 12 gold, 24 silver and 48 bronze, placing eighth in the overall medal standings.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan's Sports Development Directorate

The next Asian Summer Games are scheduled to take place in Doha, Qatar, from November 4 to 19, 2030. It will be the second time Qatar hosts the Asian Games.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan's Sports Development Directorate

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan recorded an 84-medal haul and historic achievements at the Asian Games.