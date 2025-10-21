Aliyev says Kazakh grain delivery marks first cargo transit to Armenia

Azerbaijan removed all restrictions on transit of cargo to Armenia, the country imposed since occupation. The first such transit cargo to Armenia became Kazakh grain. I believe that it is a good demonstration that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is not only on paper but also in practice, said Aliyev.

As reported previously, Kazakh and Azerbaijani Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev held a press conference following bilateral talks and the second meeting of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Supreme Interstate Council in the Kazakh capital.

Earlier, Kazakh and Azerbaijani Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev issued a joint statement, marking 20 years since the signing of the Agreement on Strategic Partnership and Allied Relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, following talks in Astana.

To note, Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev is paying a two-day state visit to Kazakhstan.

On the threshold of his state visit to Kazakhstan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gave an exclusive interview to Kazinform News Agency. Mr. Aliyev spoke about his view of bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan, as well as ongoing partnerships in trade, energy, culture, and the Organization of Turkic States.