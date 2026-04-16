Yılmaz’s visit highlights energy, logistics and Middle Corridor priorities - Turkish expert

According to the expert, Yılmaz’s working visit on April 14-15, 2026, held within the framework of the 14th Intergovernmental Meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye Joint Economic Commission (JEC), could be described as “an important diplomatic engagement in terms of deepening economic and strategic cooperation between Türkiye and Kazakhstan.”

Sağlam noted that Kazakhstan is increasingly viewed as a central actor not only in Central Asia but also within the evolving economic architecture of Eurasia. He pointed to the country’s natural resources, reform-oriented policies, and growing appeal to international investors as key factors strengthening its regional role.

“Kazakhstan holds a central position not only in Central Asia but also in the evolving economic architecture of Eurasia. Drawing attention to Kazakhstan’s natural resources, dynamic population, reform-oriented approach, and its increasing attractiveness to global investors through outward-oriented trade policies, Yılmaz stated that the sides expect to reach the bilateral trade target of $15 billion in the near term,” he said, referring to Yılmaz’s remarks on the growing economic potential of bilateral cooperation.

A key outcome of the visit, the expert emphasized, was the signing of the JEC Protocol and a 67-article Action Plan outlining concrete steps to expand cooperation across multiple sectors. He also highlighted the importance of high-level dialogue, including talks between Yılmaz and Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, as well as meetings with business representatives.

In this context, particular attention was given to the development of the Middle Corridor, which has gained renewed importance amid shifting geopolitical dynamics. According to Sağlam, disruptions in traditional energy routes have further underscored the need for alternative logistics and supply chains.

“The emphasis on energy cooperation during the meeting was particularly noteworthy. Yılmaz’s description of energy cooperation between Türkiye and Kazakhstan as a foundation contributing to regional stability, security of supply, and the strategic future of Eurasia highlights the strategic dimension of the talks. In this context, the Middle Corridor also came to the forefront during the visit. In fact, disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz during the conflict involving Iran, the U.S., and Israel caused fluctuations in energy supplies to many countries, particularly in Europe. This has increased the importance of the Middle Corridor,” he explained.

The expert stressed that Türkiye’s geographic position allows it to serve as a reliable link between East and West, strengthening its role as a key logistics hub connecting Central Asia, including Kazakhstan, with European markets.

“Therefore, the Middle Corridor is viewed as a strategic initiative that enhances the international trade potential of the Turkic world,” he said.

At the same time, Sağlam underlined the broader scope of bilateral cooperation, pointing to discussions held during Yılmaz’s meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. These talks, he said, covered a wide range of sectors, including trade, energy, the defense industry, education, transport, and cultural exchange.

“During the meeting, both existing projects and new cooperation opportunities were discussed across a wide range of areas, from trade and energy to the defense industry, education, transportation, and cultural cooperation. The parties once again strongly underlined their commitment to expanding bilateral trade, strengthening mutual investment, and contributing to regional stability and prosperity,” the expert concluded.

Earlier, Türkiye’s Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz highlighted the role of multilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan during the 14th meeting of the Kazakh-Turkish Intergovernmental Economic Commission.