Kassym-Jomart Tokayev confirms participation in Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Welcoming Cevdet Yılmaz, who is on his first visit to Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Türkiye is a strategic partner of Kazakhstan.

Our fraternal nations are united by deep mutual trust and respect. Following nearly 35 years of diplomatic relations, our partnership has continued to advance, reaching a new, higher level of quality. There are no contradictions or disagreements between Kazakhstan and Türkiye. We look forward to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s state visit on May 14, during which we will convene the Strategic Cooperation Council and sign several new agreements, said the Kazakhstani leader.

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Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he is convinced that the outcomes of the Intergovernmental Commission meeting held today in Astana under the chairmanship of the Kazakh Prime Minister and the Turkish Vice President will further enhance the multifaceted strategic partnership.

Cevdet Yılmaz expressed gratitude for the hospitality and conveyed warm wishes from the Turkish leader to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. According to him, the Turkish president attaches special importance to his upcoming visit to Kazakhstan and participation in the informal OTS summit in Turkistan.

Following up on your agreements with our president, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and I just wrapped up the 14th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation. The meeting concluded with a joint action plan, which outlines specific measures across different areas. This document will serve as a roadmap for our trade and economic relations in the coming period, said the Turkish Vice President.

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The distinguished guest congratulated the Kazakhstani leader on the successful constitutional referendum, wishing the country continued prosperity.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in turn, expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of the fraternal Turkish people during this pivotal time, highlighting the significant role of Turkish observers. Discussions also focused on expanding bilateral trade, economic, and cultural ties.

Discussions highlighted opportunities for joint projects in manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, logistics, agriculture, education, and tourism. In addition, the sides addressed the current international agenda, with a focus on the situation in the Middle East.

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President Tokayev praised Türkiye's contribution to regional stability and affirmed his attendance at the forthcoming the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF).

Earlier, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov highlighted the deepening economic ties between Kazakhstan and Türkiye at the 14th Intergovernmental Commission meeting. By late 2025, trade between the two nations rose by 9 percent, with exports surging over 17 percent to hit 3.9 billion US dollars.