Türkiye invested over $6bn in Kazakhstan’s economy – Bektenov

According to him, Türkiye is one of the largest trade partners of Kazakhstan, and bilateral turnover keeps increasing.

“Turkish investors have injected more than 6 billion dollars in our economy, while the total flow of investments from Kazakhstan to the Republic of Türkiye has reached 2.4 billion dollars. Currently, more than 5,000 enterprises with Turkish capital are registered in our country," Bektenov noted.

He added that dozens of major joint projects are already being implemented in Kazakhstan in the fields of industry, energy, logistics, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture. These include production facilities, infrastructure projects, and tourism complexes, which have created thousands of jobs.

At the same time, the Government plans to expand investment cooperation and create additional conditions for foreign investors. A new investment cycle has been launched in the country, and an investment policy concept has been adopted until 2030.

"The Government of Kazakhstan, for its part, is ready to provide all necessary support and ensure the required conditions. We are ready to grant investors access to essential resources, offer advisory and infrastructure services, and continue eliminating all possible barriers,” the Prime Minister stated.

Kazakhstan is also enhancing measures to protect investors’ rights, introducing a ‘one-stop shop’ principle, and providing long-term guarantees of legislative stability for major projects.

As written before, Kazakhstan interested in expanding agricultural exports to Türkiye.