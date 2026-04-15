Turkish VP urges Kazakhstani and Turkish businesses to boost mutual investments

Speaking at the event, Cevdet Yılmaz stressed that relations between the two countries go beyond formal partnership and are based on historical, cultural, and spiritual proximity. He believes this foundation contributes to the sustainable development of economic ties even amidst global instability.

Highlighting Türkiye’s robust economic growth, rising exports, and advanced defense industry, the Vice President stated that Kazakhstan is also demonstrating confident development rates thanks to ongoing reforms and political stability.

Discussions centered on joint plans and specific areas of cooperation, including transport, investment, and joint project implementation, specifically stressing the crucial role of the private sector in driving bilateral ties.

Yılmaz urged Kazakhstani and Turkish investors to engage in more bilateral projects, confident that a robust investment partnership will boost trade, enhance economic interconnectedness, and create jobs.

Previously, Qazinform reported Türkiye has invested over 6 billion US dollars in Kazakhstan’s economy.