Türkiye's Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz highlights role of multilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan

Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye Cevdet Yılmaz emphasized the importance of joint work in multilateral formats and highlighted their role in strengthening the partnership between the two countries.

He said that Türkiye attaches great importance not only to bilateral cooperation, but also to the countries’ joint work within the Organization of Turkic States and other international structures.

“These platforms allow us to enhance coordination, expand economic opportunities, and translate political dialogue into practical action. Our goal is that our joint initiatives benefit not only our countries, but the entire Turkic world, creating a sustainable foundation for long-term development,” he noted.

The Vice President of Türkiye stressed that such cooperation mechanisms make it possible to build a more resilient model of economic interaction, focused on implementing concrete projects in the fields of investment, logistics, and infrastructure.

Earlier, Cevdet Yılmaz underscored a high level of the two countries' relations.