AI and cybercrime: Former INTERPOL Secretary General on why Kazakhstan’s leadership matters

He praised Kazakhstan’s initiatives in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, noting that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s decision to establish a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence reflects a forward-looking approach to enhancing digital security and regional collaboration.

During your tenure at INTERPOL, you emphasized the importance of regional partnerships in tackling cybercrime. How do you assess Kazakhstan’s progress in strengthening its cybersecurity infrastructure and cooperation with neighboring Central Asian states to counter transnational threats?

We must understand that the threat of cybercrime is only increasing. The numbers are exploding worldwide, and the only way to effectively address this type of borderless crime is through strong partnerships.

Kazakhstan has made notable progress in this area. I recall many important meetings the country has hosted, which helped build alliances among law enforcement agencies in the region and beyond. Equally important are partnerships with the private sector, as much of the critical information necessary for successful investigations lies there.

Another area where Kazakhstan stands out is in helping other countries develop the capacity to fight cybercrime. This includes organizing training activities, providing resources, and supplying investigative equipment. The stronger and more globally connected our collective response networks are, the more resilient the international community becomes in combating these evolving threats.

Kazakhstan has often been recognized for its active role in counterterrorism and cross-border policing. From your perspective, what unique strengths or initiatives has Kazakhstan brought to the global law enforcement community that could serve as a model for other countries?

During my term from 2014 to 2024, I witnessed Kazakhstan’s active participation across INTERPOL’s key activities from operational work and capacity building to training and strategic foresight. Kazakhstan has consistently shown initiative in anticipating future criminal trends, sharing intelligence, and coordinating actions among law enforcement agencies both regionally and internationally. These joint operations have been crucial in ensuring that criminal networks are effectively dismantled and offenders brought to justice.

As emerging technologies transform both crime and law enforcement, what lessons from INTERPOL’s work should guide future efforts to build regional resilience against terrorism and cyber-enabled crimes?

The key lesson is the need to look ahead because in law enforcement, time is our greatest enemy. Criminals are already exploiting emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. We see more sophisticated phishing schemes, synthetic media, and deepfakes being used for malicious purposes.

Law enforcement must not only prepare for these threats but also explore how the same tools can be used to counter them. Updating legislation, regulations, and capacity-building efforts at the same pace as technological innovation is crucial. Strong regional cooperation, and the use of global platforms like INTERPOL, is essential. Many regions face the same challenges and are often targeted by the same criminal groups. Standing together, sharing information, and coordinating responses are key to addressing these threats effectively.

Former INTERPOL Secretary General Jürgen Stock Photo credit: Screenshot

In recent months, Kazakhstan has seriously committed to the development of AI and its cyber infrastructure. In particular, in his latest address to the people of Kazakhstan, President Kassym Jomart Tokayev announced the establishment of the Ministry of AI. What room for opportunities does it provide, and what challenges should we expect?

Speed will be both the greatest opportunity and the main challenge. I commend the government for taking this forward-looking step, as artificial intelligence will undoubtedly be a game-changer, not only for development but also for cybersecurity.

As with any technology, there are two sides to the coin. While AI promises progress and prosperity, it also poses new risks. Criminals are already utilizing agentic AI or automated systems capable of executing large-scale, highly sophisticated attacks. Creating a specialized ministry will help Kazakhstan stay ahead of these challenges, ensuring that public and private sectors, as well as vulnerable groups like youth and the elderly, are protected. AI can also strengthen our defense and response capabilities, helping societies counter those who seek to exploit the darker sides of digitalization.

Thank you for sharing your insights and for your valuable contribution.

My pleasure. Thank you for having me.