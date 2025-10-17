Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region presents a special gift to TURKSOY

The ceremony, held at TURKSOY’s headquarters, aimed to strengthen cultural cooperation and fraternal ties among Turkic-speaking nations.

Deputy governor of Mangystau region Tlegen Abishev, Aktau mayor Abilkair Baypakov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkiye Yerkebulan Sapiyev, head of culture, language development, and archives department of Mangystau region Nurtas Sali, TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Rayev, Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkiye Serdar Çam, deputy Chair of the Justice and Development Party Kürşad Zorlu and Mayor of Ankara Vasip Şahin attended the event.

TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Rayev said the presented wooden yurt will serve as an ancient symbol of unity and solidarity

. He emphasized the city of Aktau proudly holds the title of Cultural Capital of the Turkic world, turning into a Caspian Sea gem and a meeting place of Turkic cultures.

The event concluded with a festive program featuring Mangystau artists performing traditional music and dances.

As earlier reported, the solemn opening ceremony of the Year of Aktau — Cultural Capital of the Turkic World took place on April 5.