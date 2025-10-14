Kazakh Paralympic сhampion David Degtyarev сlaims 2nd world title

At the World Championships in Cairo, Degtyarev competed in the 54 kg weight category, recording the heaviest lifts of the event — 187 kg in his first attempt, 189 kg in the second, and 191 kg in the final.

His closest rival, Herbert Aceituno of El Salvador, lifted just one kilogram less in each of his three attempts to claim the silver medal, while China’s Yang Jinglang secured the bronze.

Before this event, Degtyarev had already won two Paralympic gold medals and one world title. With this latest victory, he has now become a two-time Paralympic champion and a two-time world champion.

So far, the Kazakhstan national team has claimed three gold and two silver medals at the 2025 World Para Powerlifting Championships.

