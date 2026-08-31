Kazakh President arrives for World Nomad Games opening ceremony

Upon arrival, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was greeted by his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sadyr Zhaparov.

Kyrgyzstan is hosting the 6th World Nomad Games from August 31 to September 6. The official opening ceremony will take place on August 31 at the Bishkek Arena. From September 2 to 6, the main competitive, cultural, and scientific events will unfold in Cholpon-Ata and the Kyrchyn Gorge in the Issyk-Kul region.

As reported earlier today, at the invitation of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Bishkek to participate in the 26th session of the SCO Heads of State Council and SCO + meeting.