Kyrgyzstan expects over 100,000 visitors for 2026 World Nomad Games

According to the State Agency for Tourism Development, the Games, which will be held from August 31 to September 6, will be one of the largest international events in the history of domestic tourism.

Representatives from more than 110 countries have confirmed their participation in this year’s Games. They include official delegations, athletes, cultural and scientific figures, international journalists and foreign tourists.

According to preliminary expert estimates and based on attendance figures from previous World Nomad Games, around 3,000 athletes from more than 110 countries are expected to take part. The number of official delegates, including judges, cultural and scientific representatives, and high-ranking guests, is projected to reach 4,500-5,000.

The figures demonstrate the expanding international reach of the World Nomad Games. At the inaugural Games, held in Kyrgyzstan in 2014, around 600 athletes from 19 countries participated. This year, the number of participating countries is nearly six times higher.

Around 1,000 media representatives, including foreign and local journalists, bloggers and cameramen, are also expected to cover the Games.

The number of foreign and domestic tourists and spectators attending the opening ceremony, sporting events and cultural programmes is estimated at between 85,000 and 100,000.

“Guests from neighboring countries, including China, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, as well as from countries further abroad, are expected to attend the opening ceremony and sporting and cultural programmes of the Games. Domestic tourists will also arrive from all regions of the country,” the agency said.

The large influx of visitors is expected to provide a significant boost to Kyrgyzstan’s tourism infrastructure, hospitality and service sectors.

The opening ceremony of the VI World Nomad Games will take place at Bishkek Arena on August 31. The closing ceremony is scheduled for September 6 at the Cholpon-Ata hippodrome.