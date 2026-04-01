Symbol of World Nomad Games 2026 revealed

The symbol selection was announced in preparation for the 2026 World Nomad Games, which will be held in Kyrgyzstan and will bring together participants from various countries in a sports, cultural, and scientific program.

Photo credit: Kabar

It is noted that the snow leopard was not chosen by chance. This image is closely linked to Kyrgyzstan's nature, its landscape, character, and cultural heritage. In the context of the Games, it symbolizes strength, dignity, respect, and inner balance – qualities relatable to both sports and the philosophy of nomadic culture.

"The snow leopard is the image of Kyrgyzstan, where strength is combined with respect, and traditions are open to the world. Through this mascot, we wanted to convey the spirit of the 2026 World Nomad Games – dignity, balance, and openness to interaction," the secretariat noted.

Photo credit: Kabar

It is specified that the mascot's visual image combines Kyrgyzstan's nature, nomadic heritage, and the project's contemporary appeal. It will become an important part of the Games' future communications and will be used in informational, visual, and creative formats. "The snow leopard is not just a mascot, but image that reflects the character of the host country and the values ​​of the 2026 World Nomad Games as an international platform uniting people through sport, culture, and knowledge," the statement says.

The 2026 World Nomad Games is international project in which traditions continue to resonate with a modern edge.

Photo credit: Kabar

As written before, over 90 countries are expected to gather in Kyrgyzstan for the Sixth World Nomad Games.