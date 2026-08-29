Main venues revealed for 6th World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan

From September 2 to 6, competitive, cultural, and scientific events will unfold in Cholpon-Ata and the Kyrchyn Gorge in the Issyk-Kul region.

Event program by venue

Hippodrome in Cholpon-Ata – The central venue for the most spectacular equestrian competitions and cultural festivals. The sports program from September 1 to 5 includes short-distance horse racing and competitions in Byshty Zhorgo, Kunan Chabysh, and Zhorgo Salysh. The cultural program features the daily International Festival of Ethno-Songs, "Echo of the Nomads."

in Cholpon-Ata – The central venue for the most spectacular equestrian competitions and cultural festivals. The sports program from September 1 to 5 includes short-distance horse racing and competitions in Byshty Zhorgo, Kunan Chabysh, and Zhorgo Salysh. The cultural program features the daily International Festival of Ethno-Songs, "Echo of the Nomads." Kök Börü Arena – Venue for equestrian competitions, including Kök Börü, Kökpar, Tyiyn Enmei / Tenge Ilu, and Er Enish.

– Venue for equestrian competitions, including Kök Börü, Kökpar, Tyiyn Enmei / Tenge Ilu, and Er Enish. Kurmanjan Datka Nomadic Civilization Center in Chon-Sary-Oy village – Venue for exhibitions, art projects, and the scientific program. September 3 will see the International Research-to-Practice Conference "Nomadic Civilizations: Heritage, Paradigms, and the Future."

in Chon-Sary-Oy village – Venue for exhibitions, art projects, and the scientific program. September 3 will see the International Research-to-Practice Conference "Nomadic Civilizations: Heritage, Paradigms, and the Future." Eurasia Hotel – Venue for traditional intellectual games of nomadic peoples. Daily tournaments in logic games: Toguz Korgool, Mangala, and Owari.

– Venue for traditional intellectual games of nomadic peoples. Daily tournaments in logic games: Toguz Korgool, Mangala, and Owari. Rukh Ordo Cultural Center named after Chingiz Aitmatov – Venue for the International Ethnocultural Festival of Traditional Music "Heritage of the Nomads," featuring competitions of storytellers, vocalists, and instrumentalists.

– Venue for the International Ethnocultural Festival of Traditional Music "Heritage of the Nomads," featuring competitions of storytellers, vocalists, and instrumentalists. Gazprom Sports and Recreation Complex – Main venue for national wrestling styles. The wrestling program from September 1 to 5 includes Alysh, Kurash, Goresh, Mongol Bokh, Kyrgyz Kurosh, Qazaq Kuresi, Koresh, Pahlavani, Khapsagai, Gushtini Milli Kamarbandi, Gyulesh, and Great Nomad Wrestling.

– Main venue for national wrestling styles. The wrestling program from September 1 to 5 includes Alysh, Kurash, Goresh, Mongol Bokh, Kyrgyz Kurosh, Qazaq Kuresi, Koresh, Pahlavani, Khapsagai, Gushtini Milli Kamarbandi, Gyulesh, and Great Nomad Wrestling. Dordoi-Nomad Cultural and Ethnographic Complex – Venue for the Nomad Fest International Music and Ethnographic Festival, ethno-fashion shows, and a large artisans' fair.

– Venue for the Nomad Fest International Music and Ethnographic Festival, ethno-fashion shows, and a large artisans' fair. Kyrchyn Gorge (Köchmöndör Aalamy Ethno-Village) is the largest cultural and ethnographic venue of the Games. On September 2–5, there will be the opening ceremony of the Ethno-Village "Köchmöndör Aalamy: Janduu Muras," Ethno-Bazaar, World Nomad Cuisine, Ethno-Song Contests, Aitysh (poetic duels) of akyns, concert programs from regions and cities, speed assembling of yurts, and more. The sports program includes Ordo competitions, Distance Horse Marathon, Burkut Saluu (hunting with eagles), Archery, Breaking the Vertebral Bone, Mas-Wrestling (Tayak Tartysh), Tug-of-War, Sumo and Strongman tournaments, National Classical Wrestling, and others.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan unveiled the official medals for the 6th World Nomad Games.