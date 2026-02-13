U.S. ambassador highlights Kazakhstan’s key role on the Board of Peace

Describing the body, the ambassador called it “a new and innovative concept” whose purpose is “to reconstruct and rebuild Gaza in a way that brings peace and prosperity permanently to Gaza.”

Commenting on Astana’s place among the founding members, Stufft stated: “I guess I see it as wonderful, but not surprising because Kazakhstan is always at the forefront of multilateral diplomacy.”

She stressed that U.S. President Donald Trump attaches particular importance to the assessments of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev regarding how reconstruction efforts should unfold.

“President Trump really respects President Tokayev’s views on how best to promote reconstruction and what that will look like in the coming years,” she said, adding that the leaders “have talked a lot about this” and that she expects they “will continue to speak quite a bit about it.” Summing up the matter, the diplomat emphasized: “President Tokayev and Kazakhstan’s role on the Board of Peace is very, very important.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump had nominated Julie Stufft to serve as Ambassador to Kazakhstan. The nomination was submitted by the White House to the United States Senate for confirmation.