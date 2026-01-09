EN
    Newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan presents copies of credentials

    07:10, 9 January 2026

    First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev received copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of the United States of America Julie Stufft, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh MFA. 

    U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: mfa.kz

    The parties discussed the current state and prospects for further expanding the enhanced strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States.

    Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their readiness for constructive cooperation and agreed to maintain regular dialogue.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Julie Stufft was nominated as U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan USA Foreign policy Kazakhstan and USA Ministry of Foreign Affairs Astana Government of Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
